Trucks collide on NH in Rohtak, two die

Rohtak, March 11
Two persons were killed and two were injured when two trucks collided on the National Highway-152 D, passing through Rohtak district, today.
The accident took place when a truck collided with another truck parked on the road.
The deceased have been identified as Lokesh, hailing from Tonk district of Rajasthan, and Narender, hailing from Basana village of Rohtak district.
According to reports, Narender had come to hand over home-cooked food to his brother Vikas, a truck driver.
Vikas parked his truck to receive the food. Meanwhile, another truck rammed into his truck. Lokesh and Narender were killed in the accident, while Vikas and another person were injured. The police have registered a case and sent the bodies of for a post-mortem examination. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.
