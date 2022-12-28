Trucks pull up on roadside, pose risk to commuters

THE parking of trucks and heavy vehicles on the sides of highways and roads in Faridabad poses a serious threat to commuters as visibility decreases sharply due to foggy conditions in the winter. Hundreds of vehicles find the sides or the green belt adjoining the main roads an easy space for temporary halts, especially during the night, which can lead to road mishaps.
Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad
Kurukshetra Railway station in need of escalators
THE Kurukshetra Junction railway station is on the busiest routes of Northern Railway zone, therefore in need of escalators. The travellers, which are mostly pilgrims and senior citizens, find it difficult to use the overbridge stairs. As the local administration plans to be promote Kurukshetra as one of the important tourist destinations, the railway station must be equipped with this facility soon.
Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra
Old, leaning Trees threat to safety
THE horticultural wing of the MC must identify old trees in the city, which pose threat to the safety of residents. Many leaning Eucalyptus trees can be spotted in Sector 6, along the Chandigarh- Kalka road. Many royal palms in residential areas must be pruned to examine their risk factor.
M Deena Dayalan, Panchkula
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove