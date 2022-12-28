Trucks pull up on roadside, pose risk to commuters

THE parking of trucks and heavy vehicles on the sides of highways and roads in Faridabad poses a serious threat to commuters as visibility decreases sharply due to foggy conditions in the winter. Hundreds of vehicles find the sides or the green belt adjoining the main roads an easy space for temporary halts, especially during the night, which can lead to road mishaps.

Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Kurukshetra Railway station in need of escalators

THE Kurukshetra Junction railway station is on the busiest routes of Northern Railway zone, therefore in need of escalators. The travellers, which are mostly pilgrims and senior citizens, find it difficult to use the overbridge stairs. As the local administration plans to be promote Kurukshetra as one of the important tourist destinations, the railway station must be equipped with this facility soon.

Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

Old, leaning Trees threat to safety

THE horticultural wing of the MC must identify old trees in the city, which pose threat to the safety of residents. Many leaning Eucalyptus trees can be spotted in Sector 6, along the Chandigarh- Kalka road. Many royal palms in residential areas must be pruned to examine their risk factor.

M Deena Dayalan, Panchkula

What our readers say

