Trying to save friend, teenager drowns in pond

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 21

A teenage boy drowned after he jumped into a pond to save a friend at Samaspur village yesterday. A joint team of the police and the fire department reached the spot and fished out the body of the deceased.

Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station, said: “Four boys Yash, Ankit, Vansh and his brother went to the pond to swim. While swimming, Sonu (16) spotted one of them drowning and tried to save him, but himself got drowned.” After a four-hour rescue operation, Sonu was found in an unconscious state and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

#gurugram