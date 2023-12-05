Tuition teacher gets 20-year RI for rape of minor student

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 4

The court of Man Pal Ramawat, Additional Sessions Judge, has sentenced a tuition teacher to 20 years of imprisonment for raping and impregnating his minor girl student. The court has also awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim.

The fast-track court, a special court under the POCSO Act, ordered the accused, Prince Pal, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and further sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment of one year and a fine of Rs 2,000 under Section 506 of the IPC. The sentences will run concurrently.

As per information, a woman in her complaint to the police in March 2021, stated that her 14-year-old daughter was raped and impregnated by her tuition teacher. The accused had threatened the minor with dire consequences, kill her brother and upload her pictures on the social media platform if she narrated the incident to anyone.

In the court, public prosecutor Surjit Singh submitted that the convict had committed aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon the child victim repeatedly. As a result, the child victim got pregnant and her abortion was also done. The heinous offence committed by the accused does not deserve any leniency and he may be awarded the maximum punishment under the Act.

The court’s order read, “This offence was committed with the child victim when she was taking tuition from the convict. The convict has crossed all limits while committing this offence. It needs to be condemned in the strongest words with the strictest punishment.”

#Ambala