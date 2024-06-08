Kurukshetra: Tuition teacher gets 20-yr RI

Our Correspondent

Kurukshetra: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge has sentenced a tuition teacher to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Kurukshetra. The court held Akash Mehta, a resident of Pehowa, guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.12 lakh on him. A Pehowa resident in January 2021 in his complaint to the police stated that he has two children and Akash Mehta used to give tuition to them. The son of the complainant had informed his father that the teacher used to give them intoxicants and rape the girl.

Fire breaks out in Sirsa shop

Sirsa: A fire broke out at a shop located in Noharia Bazaar in Sirsa on Friday. Passersby and shopkeepers made considerable efforts to extinguish the fire by pouring water with buckets. Subsequently, the fire brigade arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

