Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

Chandigarh, March 15
Days after Nayab Singh Saini got elected as Haryana’s new chief minister, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, and TVSN Prasad has been posted in his place.
As per the order of the state government issued on Friday, TVSN Prasad has been posted as the chief secretary “during the leave period of Sanjeev Kaushal…”
A 1986-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Kaushal’s retirement is due on July 31 this year. After Kaushal, Prasad is the seniormost IAS officer in the state.
