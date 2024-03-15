Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, TVSN Prasad gets charge

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 15

Days after Nayab Singh Saini got elected as Haryana’s new chief minister, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal proceeds on leave, and TVSN Prasad has been posted in his place.

As per the order of the state government issued on Friday, TVSN Prasad has been posted as the chief secretary “during the leave period of Sanjeev Kaushal…”

A 1986-batch IAS officer, Sanjeev Kaushal’s retirement is due on July 31 this year. After Kaushal, Prasad is the seniormost IAS officer in the state.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nayab Singh Saini