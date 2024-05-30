Twin cities’ municipal corporation gears up to beat the heat

Shiv Kumar Sharma
Yamunanagar, May 29
In a noble initiative, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has decided to organise ‘chabeel’ — a roadside service offering sweetened drinks to commuters — in the twin cities to offer people some respite from the scorching heat.
The officials of the MCYJ will also make arrangements for potable water at all community centres and public places here. Besides, they have requested all shopkeepers to keep water campers filled with cold drinking water outside their shops in the bazaars for public.
Steps proposed by MCYJ
- Arrange potable water at all community centres in the cities
- Shopkeepers requested to keep water campers outside their shops
- Begin water fogging and sprinkling of roads
- Distribute chabeel at public places
- Make seating arrangements in parks under trees
Apart from this, arrangements will also be made to sit under shady trees in public parks.
Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pal Yadav held a meeting with officials of the MCYJ and instructed them to make arrangements which would help provide relief to people from the heat. “In the meeting we have taken a number of decisions in the interest of public to beat the heat. These include organising chabeels and keeping potable water at community centres and public places,” said Yadav. He said instructions had been issued to irrigate trees, plants and flowers in the parks daily. He further said that he had also asked officials concerned to make adequate sitting arrangements in all public parks, so that people could sit under the shade of trees to escape the sun.
“We will also start water fogging and sprinkling on roads in the twin cities very soon. This initiative will help relieve commuters from the heat, air pollution and will provide water to plants and trees on roadsides,” said Yadav.
He added they had also urged shopkeepers to keep campers and pitchers filled with cold drinking water outside their shops, so that people could quench their thirst.
“People should avoid leaving their houses during the day. Try to go out for any work in the morning and evening,” advised Yadav.
“We are also requesting people to keep water in clay pots for birds on the rooftops of their houses,” he added.
A chabeel was also held by jail authorities outside the jail in Jagadhri. “A chabeel was held outside the jail to serve people in the scorching heat,” said Yamunanagar District Jail Superintendent Vishal Chhibber.
