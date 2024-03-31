Twin city residents rue lack of parking spaces

Due to the lack of proper parking arrangements in the buildings of a number of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, people are forced to park their vehicles on the roads. Often people park their vehicles haphazardly on congested roads, which leads to traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters and shoppers. The municipal corporation and traffic police should find solutions to the problem.
Sushil, Jagahdri
Poor upkeep of Rohtak parks
Parks in Rohtak city lack maintenance. Boundary walls and entrances of many parks lie in a dilapidated condition. The ground has caved in at Harit Vatika Park in Sector 1 and damaged the walking track, but no steps have been taken to repair it. The authorities concerned should act at the earliest. Sanjay Lal, Rohtak
Concrete fatal for trees
The laying of oncrete around trees works as a death trap, killing these gradually. Trees are not meant to be confined to concrete. The authorities concerned should take action and remove the concrete that surrounds trees and also ensure that no blocks are placed back while carrying out new development works.
Rohit, Kurukshetra
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed
Sunita Kejriwal to read Delhi CM's message at rally, says AA...
Mission 370: PM kicks off UP campaign from Meerut today
In 2019 LS elections, BJP had won 62 of 80 seats in state; i...
PM Modi should address key issues at Meerut rally: Congress
While government conferred Bharat Ratna on two champions of ...
Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar
The incident occurred in Madkarimpur village under Khatauli ...
Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur
Nazreen was alone at home when an assailant entered the hous...