Twin city residents rue lack of parking spaces

Due to the lack of proper parking arrangements in the buildings of a number of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri, people are forced to park their vehicles on the roads. Often people park their vehicles haphazardly on congested roads, which leads to traffic jams and inconvenience to commuters and shoppers. The municipal corporation and traffic police should find solutions to the problem.

Sushil, Jagahdri

Poor upkeep of Rohtak parks

Parks in Rohtak city lack maintenance. Boundary walls and entrances of many parks lie in a dilapidated condition. The ground has caved in at Harit Vatika Park in Sector 1 and damaged the walking track, but no steps have been taken to repair it. The authorities concerned should act at the earliest. Sanjay Lal, Rohtak

Concrete fatal for trees

The laying of oncrete around trees works as a death trap, killing these gradually. Trees are not meant to be confined to concrete. The authorities concerned should take action and remove the concrete that surrounds trees and also ensure that no blocks are placed back while carrying out new development works.

Rohit, Kurukshetra

