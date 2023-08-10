Twin-tunnel project to transform rail connectivity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Chief Secretary and chairman of the Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), Sanjeev Kaushal, said that HRIDC would soon commence the construction of a twin-tunnel project, a pioneering engineering marvel, to bridge the gap between the proposed IMT-Sohna and Dhulawat stations.

The project, estimated to cost Rs1,088 crore, comprises two 4.7-km twin tunnels that would conquer an 80-m vertical cliff of the Aravallis, ushering in a new era of railway connectivity in the region.

Presiding over a board meeting of HRIDC, Kaushal said the project was a transformative milestone in the development of the state''''s railway network and would enhance freight transportation and spur economic growth in the area.

He said the board was all set to initiate a survey for the construction of two significant railway projects. The first project was the Karnal-Yamunanagar New Rail Line, a 63.14-km railway line, and the second project involved the doubling of the Garhi Harsaru-Farukhnagar rail route, spanning 11.27 km, which would increase rail capacity and facilitate smoother transportation.

In addition to these two projects, the board was also gearing up to survey the construction of a new double-line connectivity between Farukhnagar and Jhajjar, covering 24.73 km. This connectivity initiative aimed to reduce travel time. Furthermore, the board would be exploring the ambitious Jhajjar-Charkhi Dadri-Loharu Junction New Line, a 94-km project, that holds immense potential in promoting socio-economic growth and accessibility.