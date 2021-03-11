Twins kidnapped in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 13

Twins (brother and sister) were allegedly kidnapped from near the Gurugram bus stand when they were on the way to their college. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 14 police station, but the police have no clue so far.

According to the complaint filed by Sangeeta, a resident of Alipur village, on Friday that her twin son and daughter (20) went to BEd College in the State Council of Educational Research and Training from home at 12 noon. At around 5.30 pm, a WhatsApp call came from her son’s number to his father Hansraj’s phone. In which the son said some people had assaulted him at the Gurugram bus stand and they had kidnapped his sister.

“My son and daughter are still missing. My son did not tell the exact location while calling up his father. Since then, the mobile phones of both of my children have been switched off. We reached the bus stand and checked everywhere but they were nowhere to be found. So we finally complained to the police”, said Sangeeta in her complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against unidentified accused under Section 365 (kidnap) at the Sector 14 police station. Police sources said in the preliminary probe it did not seem to be a case of kidnapping. “We are searching for both brother and sister,” said Sub-Inspector.