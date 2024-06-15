Two arrested for attack on Sikh man in Kaithal

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, June 14

The Kaithal police arrested two people on Friday for allegedly assaulting a Sikh man on June 10 and using words that hurt religious sentiments by referring to him as ‘Khalistani’. They will be produced in court on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Upasana, while interacting with mediapersons on Friday, said that the accused have been identified as Ishu from Singwal village and Sunil from Shergarh village. They were apprehended from Pega village in Jind district.

The incident occurred at 9:55 pm on June 10 at a railway crossing near HSVP Sector-19. Two people on a bike allegedly assaulted Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Kaithal city, and used words that hurt his religious sentiments, the SP said.

