Two arrested for extortion

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 8

The Gurugram police arrested a woman employee of an IT company and her accomplice, an NGO operator, while accepting extortion money from a youth by honey-trapping him through a dating app. The duo has victimised about 12 persons so far, with the woman fabricating false cases of rape and molestation. The accused have been identified as Mahesh Phogat and Binita.

The victim said he befriended Binita on the Bumble app. On May 28, she took him to a hotel and offered him beer that he refused to drink. Later, Binita called him up and said she was molested by him and threatened to lodge a complaint. Her accomplice called him and demanded Rs 5 lakh to settle the case and the deal was finalised at Rs 2 lakh.