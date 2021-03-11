Two arrested for hurting religious sentiments

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 28

The Kurukshetra police have arrested two men for allegedly vandalising a ‘mazar’ and hurting religious sentiments at Jyotisar village today.

The accused have been identified Rambir and Sandeep Kumar, Rahul, Sonu, Shiv Ram, Anil, Sandeep and Amit. Rambir and Sandeep were produced before a court today and sent to judicial custody.

The complainant, Mahender Singh, a resident of Jyotisar, said he was the caretaker of the ‘mazar’ and today, he came to know that around 25-30 miscreants reached the ‘mazar’ and vandalised it.

After getting information, villagers gathered at the ‘mazar’ and caught some of the miscreants, and handed them over to the police.

Six persons were undergoing treatment and would be arrested after their discharge, said IO Krishan Pal.