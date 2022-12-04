Two arrested for illegally serving liquor at cafe

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 3

A joint team of the Chief Minister’s flying squad and the local police raided a café-cum-restaurant on Friday night in the Sector 30 area. The café operator, Bajrangi and manager Santosh were arrested for illegally serving liquor. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 40 police station.

According to officials, they got information that liquor was being served illegally in Blue Moon Café near Star. A raid was conducted at the cafe around 10.30 pm. Excise inspector Sandeep Malik also reached the spot. After being questioned by the police, Bajrangi and Santosh could not show any documents related to permission required for serving liquor, said the police.