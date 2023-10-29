Two arrested for performing cars stunts in Gurugram

Gurugram, October 28
The Gurugram police have arrested two students after an Instagram reel, in which they were performing stunts in cars, went viral. However, one accused is absconding.
The police have also seized the three cars used for the stunts. Drivers in the video can be seen driving carelessly at high speed on the Golf Course Road and reversing a car in the wrong direction on the underpass near Rapid Metro in Sector 53.
“We have arrested two accused, Sandeep Rana of Mayur Kunj, Bhondsi, and Vasu of Nawada village. Both the youth are college students and were let off on bail after they joined the investigation,” said Inspector Rajender Kumar, SHO of the Sector 53 police station.
