Two arrested for seeking bribe of Rs 2 lakh in Palwal

Palwal, October 21

The Vigilance has arrested two persons, including the Reader of SDM , Hathin, for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs two lakh from a resident of the district.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Dayaram, working as Reader at the SDM office, Hathin subdivision, and Virender, reported to be a lawyer, have been nabbed by a team of the Vigilance Department following a complaint lodged by Alim, a resident of Khaika village of the district. It is reported that the complainant told the Vigilance officials that the accused had taken Rs two lakh for a job connected with the Girdawari (land record documentation) of a land in his village. It was said while Rs 1.5 lakh had been taken, the rest of the amount was due to be given, when the complainant approached the Vigilance.

The matter of the land record pertaining to the complainant was reportedly pending in the office of the district Revenue Office (DRO). More arrests could not be ruled out, said sources in the department.

Laxmi Narayan, SDM, Hathin, said the matter had also come to his notice. The case in which the complaint had been lodged was related to the office of the DRO, Palwal.