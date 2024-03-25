Two arrested in rape cases

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 24

The police have arrested two persons in connection with two separate incidents of rape in the district. One of the accused has been booked under the POCSO Act.

A police official said an accused, identified as Ranjit (20), who is a resident of Mujesar area, allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl, residing in his neighbourhood, repeatedly in the past few months.

He said the victim recently told her kin about the alleged crime after she became pregnant. The police had registered a case under the POCSO Act on March 18. They nabbed the accused from his native place, Kasganj in Bihar, on Friday. A mobile phone has been recovered from the accused.

In another incident, the police arrested a 21-year-old youth, identified as Abhishek, in connection with the alleged rape of a 25-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, who is employed in a private company here, reportedly came into the contact of the accused at Modinagar a few months ago.

It is reported that while the accused ‘raped’ the woman on the assurance of marrying her, the accused, who hails from Modinagar, got engaged to another woman about a month ago. The victim had lodged a complaint on March 18, resulting in the arrest of the accused from Meerut on Friday. A case under Section 376 of the IPC has been registered in this regard. A mobile phone has also been recovered by the cops in connection with the incident.

Both the accused have been remanded to judicial custody on Sunday after initial interrogation, said the police.

