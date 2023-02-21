Two arrested with heroin, ice drug

Karnal, February 20
With the arrest of two Nigerians, the Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (HNCB) has busted an international drug smuggling gang and recovered 94 gm heroin and 10 gm ice drug from their possession. These accused were arrested in Delhi on the information given by two accused arrested earlier.
Giving details, Virender Saini, DSP, HNCB, Madhuban, a team led by inspector Fateh Singh arrested Deepak, alias Deepa, in a car from Kaithal road near the district jail on February 16. As much as 50.47 gm heroin was recovered from him.
During the investigation, another accused, Amrit Lal, a resident of Kishangarh, was arrested in Chandigarh on February 18. They revealed that they bought heroin in Delhi.
“Based on their information, a team was sent to Delhi and it arrested two Nigerians with 94 gm heroin and 10 gm ice drugs,” he added.
The accused have been identified as Stanley Okrio and Christopher, at present living at Madangarhi in Delhi, DSP.
