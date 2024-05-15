Two attempt to rob police team, arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

The Gurugram Police arrested two persons for trying to rob a police team at gunpoint near Ansal Hills on Sohna-Tauru Road last night. A motorcycle, an illegal pistol and a cartridge were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Alauddin, a resident of Akera village, and Arman, a resident of Puthli village in Nuh district.

The accused stopped a police vehicle on Sohna-Tauru Road last night and tried to rob police personnel at gunpoint. After realising that they had stopped a police team, they tried to flee on their bike, but were caught and arrested almost immediately.

“The accused were planning to commit robbery. The recovered motorcycle did not have a number plate. The accused might have stolen the bike,” said DCP (south) Siddharth Jain.

A case was registered against the accused at the Sohna City police station.

