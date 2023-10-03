Two beaten to death in Faridabad, Palwal

Tribune News Service

Faridabad/Palwal, October 2

Two persons have died while four persons have got injured in separate incidents of assault in Faridabad and Palwal districts in the past 24 hours. The police have registered cases and launched investigation into both cases.

A farmer, Prabhu Nath (55), his wife, son and two daughters were assaulted by some persons at Manjhawali village this morning over cattle grazing in a field owned by another family.

A few residents of their village allegedly beat the family after the latter shared a video on social media about cattle causing damage on their field. While Nath succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, others are undergoing treatment.

The SHO of the local police station said that they had launched a hunt to nab the accused.

In a similar incident at Bhiduki village of Palwal district, a youth Thakur Lal (28) was allegedly killed in an attack by their neighbours last night.

The accused identified as Jaibir, his wife, two sons and another woman of their family, entered the victim’s house around 1 am and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons while he was asleep, over an old dispute between the two families. Lal later died in a hospital. The police lodged an FIR against the accused this morning and have launched a probe into the matter, said an official.

