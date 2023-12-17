Two bouncers held for thrashing DU student, brother

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 16

Two bouncers, who were deployed at a wine shop on Golf Course Road, were arrested today for allegedly thrashing a Delhi University (DU) student and his brother over a ‘minor’ issue and threatening to kill them.

“An FIR was registered and both the accused were arrested. They were released on bail after they joined the investigation,” said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of the Sushant Lok police station.

Anshul Chauhan, a native of Shimla, said he had gone to a restaurant in Sector 43 on Golf Course Road, along with his younger brother Abhay, who is an MBA student at DU, on December 13.

They said they were prohibited from taking the liquor bottle that they had brought with them inside the restaurant and told to buy liquor from the adjacent wine shop. So, they went to the restaurant with a new one.

“But later, when I asked for my liquor bottle, the bouncer of the wine shop first abused me and then suddenly slapped Abhay. When I protested, the accused started beating my brother and threatened to kill him. We went to Delhi and filed a complaint on December 14,”, said Anshul.

When the police examined the CCTV footage, the accused were clearly seen assaulting the brothers.

