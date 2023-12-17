Two bouncers held for thrashing DU student, brother

Gurugram, December 16
Two bouncers, who were deployed at a wine shop on Golf Course Road, were arrested today for allegedly thrashing a Delhi University (DU) student and his brother over a ‘minor’ issue and threatening to kill them.
“An FIR was registered and both the accused were arrested. They were released on bail after they joined the investigation,” said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO of the Sushant Lok police station.
Anshul Chauhan, a native of Shimla, said he had gone to a restaurant in Sector 43 on Golf Course Road, along with his younger brother Abhay, who is an MBA student at DU, on December 13.
They said they were prohibited from taking the liquor bottle that they had brought with them inside the restaurant and told to buy liquor from the adjacent wine shop. So, they went to the restaurant with a new one.
“But later, when I asked for my liquor bottle, the bouncer of the wine shop first abused me and then suddenly slapped Abhay. When I protested, the accused started beating my brother and threatened to kill him. We went to Delhi and filed a complaint on December 14,”, said Anshul.
When the police examined the CCTV footage, the accused were clearly seen assaulting the brothers.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CRPF sub-inspector killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The incident took place in the morning under Jagargunda poli...
Parliament security head's post vacant for 45 days, 40% crunch at other levels
Despite hi-tech set-up, alarms didn’t go off when gas canist...
Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led faction likely to rejoin SAD
After 2019 Lok Sabha poll debacle, a group of Akali leaders,...
2 children among 3 burnt alive in fire in Himachal Pradesh’s Una
The fire broke out at Kailua village in Haroli area on Satur...
Growth rate at 6 per cent, India will remain lower middle economy by 2047: Raghuram Rajan
The former RBI chief says if the country does not grow faste...