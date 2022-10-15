Two brothers get life term for killing youth

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, October 14

A court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajinder Pal Goyal has awarded life sentence to two brothers for murdering a youth of their village Mundlana in Gohana of the district.

SK Khatri, District Attorney (DA) said the incident was reported to the Baroda police on June 6 in 2020.

Sonu, in his complaint to the police, said he, Monu, and his friend Rahul had heated exchange of words on some issue on June 5, 2020. Meanwhile, Mohit intervened in the matter and separated them by pacifying them. He and Mohit went to the house of Monu for lodging the protest, where Monu and his brother Ankit, Rajender and Kamlesh threatened them and came outside the house. When they were in the street, Monu, Ankit, his father Rajender and mother Kamlesh attacked them.

The accused Ankit stabbed Mohit in the street and caused injuries to him. His uncle Hari Om reached there and got rid of them. The police lodged a case under Sections 323, 324, 307 of the IPC and arrested the accused Ankit, Monu and Rajender. Mohit succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMS on June 16 due to his injuries. Later, Section 302 of the IPC was included in the case on June 17. Kamlesh was also arrested on June 24.

DA Khatri said witnesses in the case turned hostile during the hearing. But the court held the accused guilty on the basis of the technical evidence.