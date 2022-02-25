Gurugram ex-councillor, brother shot dead

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 25

A former councillor and his elder brother were allegedly shot dead by bike-borne armed assailants on Friday morning.

They were residents of Khod village in Pataudi block.

Both were liquor businessmen and were cornered by the assailants near their house. As many as 30 bullets were fired.

Both were critically injured and rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police are awaiting a complaint to register an FIR. Meanwhile, a huge police force has been deployed at the village.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Paramjit Singh Thakran, 36; and brother Surjit Singh Thakran, 39.

It was around 9.20am when former councillor Parmjit was busy on a phone call outside his house when five armed assailants came on two bikes and opened fire on him. They also targeted his brother Surjit, who was standing around 200 metres away, and pumped around 30 bullets into them.

Soon villagers gathered on the spot while the assailants fled the scene abandoning one of their bikes.

The police were called and the injured brothers were rushed to Gururgam’s Medanta hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, said the police.

“We are preparing for the post-mortem and waiting for a complaint from the family so that we can register an FIR," said Manesar DCP Manbir Singh.

#gurugram murder #pataudi