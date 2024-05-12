Two bureaucrats, prof join BJP

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 11

Jumping on the bandwagon of politics, retired bureaucrats Dharamvir Singh (IAS) and Amarjeet Singh (HCS) and educationist, Associate Professor Dr Jai Narayan, today joined the BJP in the presence of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar here today.

Amarjeet Singh belongs to Mokhra village in the district and wants to contest the Assembly poll from Kalanaur (Reserve) segment, for which he recently took voluntary retirement. He was working as the Joint Secretary at Raj Bhavan. He had also served as OSD to the then CM Manohar Lal Khattar, said a BJP leader.

Dharamvir (61) belongs to Jind district and resides in Panchkula. He had served as DC of Kaithal and Charkhi Dadri districts while Prof Jain Narayan (58) belongs to Barona village (Sonepat) and retired from Government PG College, Panchkula.

Khattar said the BJP clan was growing across the state as people were expressing their faith in PM Modi’s guarantees. “The BJP will retain all 10 seats in the state as the candidates are getting overwhelming response at poll meetings,” he claimed, talking to mediapersons.

In reply to a question about the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs to the BJP government, Khattar said there was no threat to the government as they had the support of sufficient MLAs.

