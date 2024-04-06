Two buried alive, six injured as earth caves in at Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 5

Two persons were buried alive and another six suffered injuries after a mound of soil caved in at Ratauli village of Sadhaura block in Yamunanagar district on Friday.

These villagers had reportedly gone to collect soil to coat the floor of their houses ahead of the Eid festival to be held on April 11. A pall of gloom descended on the village.

A farmer witnessed the mishap and called other villagers, who pulled them out of the debris

The deceased have been identified as Satara (52) and Nasreena (28), both residents of Ratauli village.

Parvez (14), Afsana (35), Manjoor Hasan (32), Salma (29), Sufi (17) and Muskan sustained injuries.

They had gone to collect soil from a mound situated close to their village about 9.30 am today.

The police said when they were digging soil, a big part of the mound collapsed and all eight persons present there were buried under it.

A farmer witnessed the mishap who immediately called other villagers, who pulled them out of the debris.

They were taken to the Community Health Centre, Sadhaura, where Satara and Nasreena were declared brought dead.

The injured were referred to the trauma centre of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar.

From there, Parvez was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, as his condition was critical.

After getting the information, Bilaspur DSP Kanwaljeet Singh and Sadhaura SHO Anil Kumar reached the spot.

The SHO said, “No postmortem was conducted as their kin refused the procedure. The bodies were handed over to their kin.”

