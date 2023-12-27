Two cab drivers among three held for robbery

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 26

The Gurugram police on Monday arrested three men, including two cab drivers, for robbing a male passenger of Rs 1,500. They have recovered Rs 1,500, a stolen mobile phone and a car from the suspects’ possession.

The suspects were identified as Sahil Khan (19) and Mohammad Shahid (24) and Vasim Ali. Shahid and Ali work as cab drivers, while Khan works as a waiter at a restaurant in Gurugram. We are questioning the suspects and further probe is underway,” said ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya.

