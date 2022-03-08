Two children hurt in Fatehabad as school bus attacked

Tribune News Service

Fatehabad, March 7

A group of assailants attacked a school bus with sticks and iron pipes when it was going to drop the children to their homes after school hours. Two children suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The police lodged an FIR in this regard and started investigation. The reason behind the incident could not be known till the filing of this report. The incident took place in Maturam Colony when five-six youths forcibly stopped the bus and entered into an argument with the driver. The assailants smashed the rear windowpane of the bus and fled from the scene. —