Two common service centres shut down in Pataudi town

Gurugram, June 26
Two common service centres (CSCs) were shut down in Pataudi town on Wednesday due to non-implementation of the service charter.
The CSC District Manager Vikas Poonia said no application for government schemes could be submitted or uploaded at the two centres in Ward 7 and Ward 11. These were also removed from the list of CSCs.
He said the Haryana Government had issued instructions that the service charter (list of services) must be displayed on a board installed on the centres. While private boards were installed, no information board related to CSC services was found installed in these two centres, due to which their licenses were cancelled. These centers were being run by local residents Sahil and Mohammad Kamil, he added.
Poonia said it was also mandatory to display the list of charges fixed by the government for the services at every centre. Apart from this, a common branding board should be installed so that the citizens could know that the centre had been allotted by the district administration.
