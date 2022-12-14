Two cops booked for delayed action

Ambala, December 13
The Ambala police have booked two women police personnel for not taking appropriate action in a sexual assault case under the POCSO (Protection of Child from Sexual Offences) Act.
The case has been registered against Sub-inspector Daya Rani and Head Constable Beant Kaur on the complaint of the SHO women police station, Sub-inspector Devender Kaur, at Baldev Nagar police station under Section 166-A of the IPC. Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “On February 26, a minor girl had submitted a complaint that Shubham had sexually assaulted her, but Daya Rani and Beant Kaur did not register a case (under Section 6 of the POCSO Act) on time. After the matter came to light, the issue was investigated by Devender Kaur and on the basis of her report, a case has been registered.”
