Kaithal: Two cops held for posing as dummy candidates in exam

Karnal, October 24
The Kaithal police have arrested two women cops for allegedly attempting to appear in the place of two candidates in the CET group D exam.
The accused have been identified as Kavita of Neewala, who is posted as a constable in Kurukshetra district, and Amarlata of Kaloda Khurd in Jind, posted as a Sub-Inspector in Bhiwani district.
Kaithal SP Upasana said the CET exam was conducted on October 21 and 22 for group D posts. Darshana Devi, centre superintendent of Sharda Public School at Duserpur village, reported that two candidates had failed biometric verification. A case has been registered at the Ghula police station.
