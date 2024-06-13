Two cops in dock after advocate alleges assault, illegal detention

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 12

The District Bar Association, Jagadhri, today observed a strike to protest an incident in which two policemen allegedly misbehaved with an advocate in Yamunanagar.

Taking swift action, Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia suspended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Praveen Kumar, who is the incharge of the Rampura police post in Yamunanagar in connection with this case.

The SP will take disciplinary action against another ASI, Jaipal. Besides, the SP marked an inquiry of this case to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jagadhri, Abhilaksh Joshi.

In a complaint to the SP, advocate Sumit Mani stated that when he was going to his house at Kailash Nagar in Yamunanagar on June 10, he saw police officials who were there for demolition of a building. “When I was passing through, ASI Praveen Kumar started misbehaving with me. I told him that I was an advocate and I was going to my house, after which he slapped me and snatched my mobile phone. Thereafter, one more policeman came there and he, too, beat me up,” he alleged.

He alleged that they forcibly put him in a police vehicle and took him to the city police station.

“When members of the Bar Association came to know about this incident, they reached the police station and got me freed from the illegal detention. They also got my mobile phone back,” alleged the complainant.

Advocate Ram Kumar Radauri, former president of District Bar Association, Jagadhri, said advocates kept work suspended in all districts of the state today.

He said that they had decided to resume work from Thursday as the SP had assured them strict action against the guilty police officials.

The association also observed a strike on Tuesday.

