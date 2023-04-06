Two Covid deaths in pvt hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 5

With two deaths reported due to Covid symptoms and comorbidity in the past five days, the Covid deaths’ list of the district Health Department remain unchanged.

Revealing that two persons, identified as Bhooti Devi (71), a resident of Ghaziabad and Shyam Prasad Gautam (60), hailing from Chandigarh, died on March 31 and April 1, respectively, sources in the Health Department said both the patients had been undergoing treatment for various disorders in a private hospital in Sector 21 here.