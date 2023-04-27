Two cyber criminal gangs busted, 8 held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 26

The cybercrime cell of the Faridabad police has claimed to have busted two gangs involved in cheating residents through finance and insurance schemes. With eight persons nabbed by the police, the accused are reported to be involved in over 700 crime incidents.

In the first case, the cyber cell arrested two persons, identified as Deepak and Parvez Alam, hailing from Kanpur in UP and Sitamarhi district of Bihar, respectively, who were found to be involved in 600 incidents in the NCR. They allegedly conned a local resident by promising them a loan from a finance company at a very low rate of interest. The victim got lured in through a pamphlet pasted at a public place about two months ago. According to the complainant, he transferred an amount of Rs 26,162, as processing and file charge for the loan.

In another case, six persons were arrested for cheating residents in the name of insurance policies. The accused, identified as Varun, Ajay, Arjun, Vijay, Sumit and Abhishek, hailing from UP but residing in Delhi, were nabbed after a case was booked on a complaint by Akhilesh, a local. According to the complainant, he was made to transfer an amount of Rs 48,000 on various pretexts. The accused were running a fake call centre and posed as representatives of leading insurance companies.

The accused were arrested on April 20 and remanded to five-day police custody for interrogation. They revealed their involvement in over 100 cases. Eight mobile phones and four sim cards were seized, while a cash amount of Rs 24,200 was recovered. An amount between Rs 30 to 35 lakh was found to be transacted.