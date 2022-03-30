Sirsa: A two-day international conference was organised in the physics department of the CDLU. In the valedictory session, Prof Sushil Kumar, Dean of physical sciences, was the chief guest and said the quality of research work could be increased by adopting a scientific approach. Academics and scientists should complete research work keeping in mind the society's goals and sustainable development so that the nation's growth can be ensured. During the conference, information was given about new technologies of Lithium-Ion regarding energy storage. Through the project, research scholars explained how apart from small lithium-ion batteries, nuclear plants were being run in today's time. University of Technology, Malaysia Prof. SK Ghoshal discussed optical fiber and communication technology in detail.

Guv’s Nominee in executive council

Hisar: Prof Avnesh Verma, Registrar, Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has been appointed as the nominee of Governor of Haryana in the the Executive Council of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra (KUK). Prof Avnesh Verma will share his experience and expertise on the important issues of Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. ProfVerma, said he would discharge the responsibilities assigned to him by the Governor.

IGU students win four medals

Rewari: Pooja Jakhar and Jyoti, students, have brought laurels to Indira Gandhi University by winning four medals in the All-India Inter-University Kayaking and Canoeing competition held at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Gakhar informed in 500 mts singles (K-1) Pooja Jakhar bagged gold medal in 500 mts doubles (K-2) Pooja and Jyoti again won gold medal and in 200 mts event singles K-1 Pooja won silver medal and 200 mts doubles (K-2) Pooja and Jyoti won silver medal. The girls have qualified for the forthcoming Khelo India university games to be held at Bhubaneswar, Odisha, he added.

Lecture on groundwater

Mahendragarh: The department of environmental studies, School of Interdisciplinary and Applied Sciences at Central University of Haryana (CUH) celebrated the World Water Dayby organising a lecture on "Groundwater: Making the invisible visible" in collaboration with the environment and climate change department, Panchkula. Prof Manoj K Pandit from the University of Rajasthan, Jaipur and Prof Rajbir Singh Sangwan from France were the key speakers. Vice Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said pure water was going to be one of the major problems in future. He highlighted the need of water resources and specially emphasised on groundwater conservation and management.