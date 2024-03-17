Two-day literary event at MDU

A two-day literary event, “Rang Kalam”, was recently organised on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU). The event was a part of the mega literary-cultural event “Rang Mahotsav”, which is based on the theme ‘Indian Languages, Cultural Heritage and Knowledge System’. Addressing the students, noted Sanskrit scholar and Padma Shri awardee Prof Abhiraj Rajendra Mishra said a language was the foundation of a knowledge system. Renowned author Bhagwan Das Morwal said literature highlighted social realities and incongruities in society, adding that it was an effective tool to combat social evils. Morwal’s latest novel “Kaans” was released during the inaugural session of “Rang Kalam”.

NSS camp at Rohtak school

A seven-day NSS camp is being organised at Model School, Rohtak. The camp, which commenced on Wednesday, is based on the theme “Atmanirbhar Bharat” with the motto ‘Not Me But You’. The camp was inaugurated by Advocate Rajesh Kumar Sehgal, secretary, Model Education Society. He exhorted the students to follow the path of selfless service. School principal Aruna Taneja, vice-principal Ashita Bhambri and NSS programme officer Geetika Gulati also addressed the participants and motivated them to take part in such events in future.