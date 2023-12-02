Haryana: Two-day teacher's test begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The state government is all set to conduct Haryana Teacher’s Eligibility Test (HTET) on December 2 and 3 where over 2,52,028 candidates will appear in 856 examination centres set up across the state.

While reviewing the arrangements of HTET with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police and officers of the Board of School Education, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said for the convenience of visually impaired and physically challenged candidates, an additional 50 minutes at the rate of 20 minutes per hour would be given to them during the examination. Their OMR sheet would also be sent in a separate envelope by the Centre Superintendent. Separate sitting arrangements should be ensured for such examinees, he said.

On December 2 (Saturday), the Level-3 (PGT) examination will be conducted in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm, in which 76,339 candidates will appear in 260 examination centres set up in the state. On December 3 (Sunday), 1,21,574 candidates will appear in the Level-2 (TGT) examination to be conducted in the morning session from 10 am to 12.30 pm in 408 examination centres, while 54,115 candidates will appear in Level-1 (PRT) examination to be conducted in the evening session from 3 pm to 5.30 pm in 188 examination centres.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners to impose Section 144 of the CrPC around all centres in the respective districts to prevent gatherings to curb cheating.

Kaushal told officers that the trunk of the sealed question paper of the examination would be collected from all district treasury offices and would be sent directly to the examination centres under the custody of two policemen through a joint team under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner or the administrative officer authorised by him.

He added that adequate police arrangements should be made three hours before the commencement of the examination to prevent external interference at the examination centres and photostat shops around the examination centres will remain closed during the examination.