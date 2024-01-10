Two Delhi police inspectors killed in Sonepat accident

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 9

Two Delhi police inspectors died after a car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind near Pyau Maniyari in Sonepat district on Monday night, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 11.45 pm when the truck applied a brake and the car rammed into it, police said, adding the car was completely crushed due to impact of the collusion and the two policemen died on the spot, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Ranbir Singh Chahal (37) and Dinesh Beniwal (38). Beniwal was posted as in-charge of the Special Cell in the northeast and Chahal was an inspector at Adarsh Nagar police station, said Rishikant, SHO Kundli police station.

“We have registered a case against the truck driver who managed to flee from the accident spot. Efforts are being made to nab him,” said the SHO.

In his police complaint, Ram Kumar, a resident of Paschim Vihar in Delhi, said Ranbir was his niece’s husband and he along with Beniwal were going to Sonepat from Delhi for some work on Monday evening.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Sonepat