Two die after cooking gas cylinder explodes in Haryana's Ambala

Ambala, November 11
Two persons died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place at a house in New Shakti Nagar on Friday night, they added.
Fazal (47) and Dilshad (45), who hailed from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, died in the explosion, the police said.
Dilshad had rented two rooms in the house and moved in only 15 days ago, they added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 tourists from Bangladesh charred to death, 5 houseboats gutted in Dal Lake blaze in Kashmir
Victims' DNA samples extracted to establish their identities...
Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada
Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...
Israel-Hamas conflict: Baby in incubator among 2 killed at Gaza hospital besieged by Israel
Failure to bring fuel into the hospital will be a death sent...
Punjab records over 100 farm fires; Haryana's air quality at many places in 'moderate' category
Out of 105 stubble-burning incidents reported on Saturday, c...
NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment, arms smuggling case
Twelve members of KTF terrorist outfit and their associates ...