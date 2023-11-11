Two die after cooking gas cylinder explodes in Haryana's Ambala

PTI

Ambala, November 11

Two persons died after a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a house in New Shakti Nagar on Friday night, they added.

Fazal (47) and Dilshad (45), who hailed from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, died in the explosion, the police said.

Dilshad had rented two rooms in the house and moved in only 15 days ago, they added.

