Two die of ‘asphyxiation’

Hisar, January 7
Two persons died last night after sleeping next to a burning coal brazier (angithi) indoors at the Railway Colony near the Hisar cantonment here. The deceased, identified as UP residents Tarvez Mohammad (27) and Shiv Dhani (40), had been working as crane operators. The police have ordered a probe, say sources.
