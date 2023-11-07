Two die while cleaning STP of residential society

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, November 6

Two labourers who had come to clean the sewage treatment plant (STP) in the Raheja Navodaya Sampada Society in Sector 93 area died of suffocation on Monday afternoon as their bodies were stuck in mud. After getting information, the police took out the bodies using a rope and sent them for post-mortem.

The Gurugram administration has marked an immediate enquiry into the matter and summoned a response from society authorities.

The deceased were identified as Raj Kumar (40) of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh and Parjeet (25) of Kasni village in district Jhajjar. A senior police officer said the preliminary investigations hinted that both the victims lost their lives due to inhaling the toxic gas in the STP.

According to the police, the labourers reached the society for cleaning the STP at around 1:30 pm but reportedly were not equipped with any safety equipment. As Raj Kumar descended into the tank, he lost consciousness. When he did not return after some time, Parjeet raised an alarm and then went to check inside, but he was also stuck there. The local residents informed the police and fire brigade.

The teams reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The two were rescued in unconscious state and rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

“We have informed the families of the deceased and kept the bodies in the mortuary. Further probe is underway.” said sub-inspector Jaswant Singh, in-charge of Sector 93 police chowki.

