Two die while cleaning tank

Kaithal, June 7

Two persons died of asphyxiation allegedly while cleaning a tank in an oil mill at Pundri in Kaithal district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Pawan Saini (32) of Pundri and Jaswant (42) of Barsana here.

The incident took place around 9.30 am when both entered the oil tank to clean it. Jaswant died of suffocation on the spot while Pawan was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, said SHO Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar.

Meanwhile, Pawan’s family members alleged that experts initially called to clean the tank had refused to do so due to the presence of dangerous gas in it. Sushil, a family member of Pawan, said he and Jaswant also refused to enter the tank after the experts declined to do so. “We demand the arrest of the mill owners. We will not lift the bodies until they are arrested,” he said.

The SHO assured aggrieved family members that justice would be done to them.

He further said the had police registered a case against the mill owners, Rajnish and Sandeep, under Section 304 of the IPC.

