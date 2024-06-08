Two die while cleaning tank

Kaithal, June 7
Two persons died of asphyxiation allegedly while cleaning a tank in an oil mill at Pundri in Kaithal district on Friday. The deceased were identified as Pawan Saini (32) of Pundri and Jaswant (42) of Barsana here.
The incident took place around 9.30 am when both entered the oil tank to clean it. Jaswant died of suffocation on the spot while Pawan was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead, said SHO Sub-Inspector Raj Kumar.
Meanwhile, Pawan’s family members alleged that experts initially called to clean the tank had refused to do so due to the presence of dangerous gas in it. Sushil, a family member of Pawan, said he and Jaswant also refused to enter the tank after the experts declined to do so. “We demand the arrest of the mill owners. We will not lift the bodies until they are arrested,” he said.
The SHO assured aggrieved family members that justice would be done to them.
He further said the had police registered a case against the mill owners, Rajnish and Sandeep, under Section 304 of the IPC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Narendra Modi bows to consensus ‘Nation first, no power lust’
To take oath for 3rd time as PM tomorrow, will equal Nehru’s...
Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF
FIR lodged; farmers want actor booked too over remarks
Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter
Former Punjab DSP given life sentence