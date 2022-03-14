Two digital libraries to open for Karnal residents in April

Two digital libraries to open for Karnal residents in April

A digital library being established in Ram Nagar, Karnal.

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 13

With an aim to encourage learning among residents, Karnal Smart City Ltd. (KSCL), is set to establish two state-of-art digital libraries with the capability of hosting audio-video and multimedia content, enabling members to share common information resources and communicate easily. These are being established in Ram Nagar and Budhakhera. The work on both digital libraries is almost complete, which are likely to open for the general public in April. A sum of Rs 51 lakh has been incurred on both libraries, said an official.

The library in Ram Nagar is being set up at the old building of the dispensary which was lying vacant. Senior Deputy Mayor Rajesh Aghi had raised the demand for a library in the vicinity across the railway lines for students and youth preparing for competitive exams, following which the KSCL Board of Directors approved it and the work was started in December. Similarly, another library is being established in Budhakhera, on the outskirts of the city, on the demand of residents. The civil work of this library also started in December. “Libraries have played crucial roles in learning and developing skills. Keeping this in mind and fulfilling the demands of the locals, the KSCL in coordination with multiple stakeholders is establishing two digital libraries with computers and other equipment. Each library has the seating capacity for 50 students at a time,” said Anish Yadav, DC-cum-CEO KSCL.

For the security and surveillance of the libraries, CCTV cameras have been installed. The art work has been done on the walls to make the ambiance lively, the CEO Yadav added.

The availability of high-end computers, up-to-date software, high-speed Internet, library furniture, ACs, uninterrupted power supply makes both libraries a-state-of-art digital libraries, he said. “Students, scholars and others can access electronic journals, multimedia content, global newspapers, electronic magazines, novels and reading materials for competitive exams. To sustain the libraries, nominal membership fee will be charged,” said DC Yadav.

Narinder Singh, a youth preparing for competitive exams, said the KSCL had taken care of the needs of the youth. Rajesh Aghi, Senior Deputy Mayor, said the library in Ram Nagar would inspire youth to take to reading.

