Two employees booked for ATM fraud in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 18

The Karnal police booked two employees of an ATM cash-management service agency for allegedly embezzling Rs 86 lakh by short-filling ATMs in the city.

It was revealed during an audit that the amount was missing in five ATMs, while the audit of other ATMs is underway. The authorities suspect the embezzlement amount could be higher.

The accused have been identified as Vijay of Kachwa village in the district and Sushil Kumar of Teontha in Kaithal district.

They were appointed as the custodians and had the authority to generate ATM operation passwords through a mobile software.

In his complaint, Rajiv Kumar, the branch manager of CMS Info System Ltd. — an ATM cash-management service providing agency — said the suspects were assigned the duty to load cash in 33 ATMs of the city.

The branch manager said they had conducted an audit of five ATMs and found a shortage of Rs 86,04,000. The regional audit team came for a routine audit check-up on November 13, when Vijay was absent from the duty.

