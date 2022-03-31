Two factories, 7 shops sealed to recover property tax

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 30

As part of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri’s (MCYJ) drive to recover pending property tax from defaulters ahead of March 31, a team of the MCYJ sealed two factories and seven shops on Wednesday.

A team constituted by Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner of MCYJ, sealed a plywood factory near Agrasain Chowk and a cement factory in Manakpur.

The team also sealed seven shops in Indirapuram Colony and Ashoka Vihar Colony in Jagadhri. According to information, the authorities of MCYJ had recently issued notices to about 102 property holders for non-deposit of outstanding property tax. The MCYJ has collected only Rs 14.20 crore as property tax so far against the target of Rs 48 crore fixed for financial year 2021-22. Only one day is left for the current fiscal to end and the authorities of MCYJ are hoping to get more amounts by March 31. “We have started the process of sealing the properties of those, who have not deposited the outstanding property tax. Today, we sealed two factories and seven shops for non-deposit of property tax,” said Dhirendra Khadgata, Commissioner, MCYJ. He said that in the coming days, the MCYJ would seal the properties and shops of the outstanding property tax holders.

“To avoid the sealing action of the MCYJ, the property owners should deposit their property tax,” said Khadgata. He further said the property holders could deposit their tax without paying interest by March 31, but after March 31, tax would be collected along with interest. —