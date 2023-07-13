Two fake cops held

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 12

The Gurugram police arrested two fake cops while they were trying to extort money from vehicle drivers after threatening to book challan against them. The accused had bought uniforms from Delhi and got the fake ID cards made from Punjab to pose as cops of the Haryana and Delhi police.

The accused have been identified as Harshitman and Himanshu. They were produced in a city court on Tuesday and later taken to two-day police remand.

An FIR was registered against them at the Rajendra Park police station on Tuesday. A motorcycle, Rs 500 and fake ID cards were recovered from their possession.

“Himanshu was wearing uniform of the Delhi police. Harshitman revealed that he got the fake ID card of the Haryana police inspector made from Amritsar. We are questioning the accused,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP, (Crime).

