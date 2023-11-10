Two FIRs for misbranding of pesticides

Rohtak, November 9
Insecticide inspectors have taken 77 samples of pesticides, 102 of fertilisers and 117 samples of seeds in Rohtak district.
Two samples of fertilisers and one sample of pesticides have been found misbranded.
Rakesh Kumar, Quality Control Inspector, Rohtak, said two FIRs had been registered in the district for misbranding.One of the FIRs has been registered against Vinod Kumar and Sanjay Kumar under Section 18 of the Insecticides Act, 1968, as well as Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC.
The other FIR has been registered against a factory owner Jitender and others under Section 18 of the Insecticides Act, 1968 and Section 420 of the IPC.
