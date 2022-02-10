Two flyovers to ease traffic on Karnal-Meerut highway

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 9

Aimed at easing traffic congestion, two flyovers will be constructed on the National Highway-709A, connecting Karnal with Meerut.

One of the flyovers will come up at the Sector 5 and 6 intersection, while the other at Nagla Chowk. The authorities claimed that both flyovers would help in regulating the traffic on the busiest highway which connected the two states.

Estimates of both flyovers have been sent to the government for approval. “The estimate of 2 km-long flyover at Nagla Chowk will be constructed at a cost of Rs 69.41 crore, while the second flyover on the intersection of Sectors-5/6, which is of nearly1km, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore,” said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Karnal.

The viaduct of the Nagla Chowk flyover will be of nearly 700 metres so that it does not affect the present market. The viaduct of the proposed flyover at the Sector 5 and 6 interaction will be of around 100 metres. —RK Chawla, SDE, Provincial sub division-2 pwd (B&R) NHAI works

The Nagla Chowk is the busiest chowk on this road and the market here caters to the need of various surrounding villages, due to which there is a heavy flow of traffic here. Residents of the vicinity have demanded the construction of flyovers so many times, following which the district authorities have given permission.

Similarly, during Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the city last year, Megha Bhandari, a Councillor of Ward 8, along with other residents raised the issue of accident threats and traffic jams on the Sector 5 and 6 intersection , following which the Chief Minister had directed the authorities to check the feasibility. After the positive response from the technical teams of (PWD B&R), the district authorities had given the nod to construct it.

“The viaduct of the Nagla Chowk flyover will be of nearly 700 metres so that it does not affect the present market. The viaduct of the proposed flyover at the Sector 5 and 6 intersection will be of around 100 metres,” said RK Chawla, Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE), Provincial Sub Division-2 PWD (B&R) NHAI works.

Megha Bhandari, Councillor of Ward 8, said they were thankful to the CM for accepting their demand, which would help in reducing accidents on this major intersection. “We had apprised the CM of the problems being faced by the residents, after which the CM accepted it,” she added.