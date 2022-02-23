Two foetuses found buried in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 22

Karnal police have recovered two foetuses buried along a road in Sirsi Colony today. The police got the postmortem done and now waiting for he reports to determine the gender of the foetuses.

Local residents noticed a person to bury something in a land near bus queue shelter of the colony, a part of the Karnal Municipal Corporation. When they inquired, he told them he has buried two puppies.

Suspecting something fishy, the locals informed the police, which dug up the land and recovered two foetuses from there.

“We got their postmortem examination conducted and the report is likely to come on Wednesday which will reveal the gender,” said Tarshem Singh, SHO. Sadar. The police said the probe was on.