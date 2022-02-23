Two foetuses found buried in Karnal

Karnal, February 22
Karnal police have recovered two foetuses buried along a road in Sirsi Colony today. The police got the postmortem done and now waiting for he reports to determine the gender of the foetuses.
Local residents noticed a person to bury something in a land near bus queue shelter of the colony, a part of the Karnal Municipal Corporation. When they inquired, he told them he has buried two puppies.
Suspecting something fishy, the locals informed the police, which dug up the land and recovered two foetuses from there.
“We got their postmortem examination conducted and the report is likely to come on Wednesday which will reveal the gender,” said Tarshem Singh, SHO. Sadar. The police said the probe was on.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3