Two get 10-year jail in NDPS case in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, June 7

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) of District Court, Jagadhri, RP Singh has sentenced two persons to undergo 10 years of imprisonment after convicting them in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Public Prosecutor Aman Kaushik said that the ASJ also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on both convicts — Vijay of Azad Nagar Colony and Sandeep, alias Bablu, of Harbanspura Colony of Yamunanagar. Delivering the judgment on June 6, the ASJ also ordered that in case of default of payment of fine, the convicts would further undergo an imprisonment for a period of six months.

According to the information, a police team had been checking vehicles near the ITI, Yamunanagar, on September 7, 2017 when an auto-rickshaw came from the Kamani Chowk side. A police team signalled the auto driver to stop. The driver along with one other occupant tried to flee, but were caught by the police immediately.

The police team recovered 2,064 banned capsules and 840 intoxicating tablets from their possession.

A case under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Section 18C of the Cosmetic Act was registered against the duo at the Farakpur police station in Yamunanagar on September 8, 2017.