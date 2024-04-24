Two get 5-yr jail for snatching

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra: The court of District and Sessions Judge Aradhana Sawhaney has sentenced Nawab Singh and Sahab Singh, residents of Talheri village of Kurukshetra, to five years of imprisonment each in a mobile snatching case. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on them. Akshay Purwal, in his complaint to the police on June 1, 2022, stated that he was walking on a road when three people came on a two-wheeler, snatched his phone and fled. TNS

Prisoner tries to end life, booked

Rohtak: A Pakistani prisoner lodged at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district allegedly tried to kill himself by hanging himself with a bedsheet on the intervening night of April 20 and 21. His co-prisoners saved him and raised an alarm. The police have registered a case under Section 309 of the IPC and Section 42 of the Prisons Act, 1894, in this regard.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra