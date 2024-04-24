Two get 5-yr jail for snatching

Kurukshetra: The court of District and Sessions Judge Aradhana Sawhaney has sentenced Nawab Singh and Sahab Singh, residents of Talheri village of Kurukshetra, to five years of imprisonment each in a mobile snatching case. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on them. Akshay Purwal, in his complaint to the police on June 1, 2022, stated that he was walking on a road when three people came on a two-wheeler, snatched his phone and fled. TNS
Prisoner tries to end life, booked
Rohtak: A Pakistani prisoner lodged at the Sunaria jail in Rohtak district allegedly tried to kill himself by hanging himself with a bedsheet on the intervening night of April 20 and 21. His co-prisoners saved him and raised an alarm. The police have registered a case under Section 309 of the IPC and Section 42 of the Prisons Act, 1894, in this regard.
